Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is 5.83% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $160.42, up 1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.43 and dropped to $159.70 before settling in for the closing price of $161.04. Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has traded in a range of $110.96-$164.43.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.20%. With a float of $119.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 178956 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.87, operating margin of +12.06, and the pretax margin is +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 12,147,906. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 78,916 shares at a rate of $153.93, taking the stock ownership to the 199,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s President and CEO sold 12,735 for $155.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,974,162. This insider now owns 48,304 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.25) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $164.43 in the near term. At $165.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $168.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.34. The third support level lies at $156.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.44 billion has total of 120,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,630 M in contrast with the sum of 952,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,786 M and last quarter income was 286,600 K.