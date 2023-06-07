Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) volume exceeds 1.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 06, 2023, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) opened at $22.07, higher 3.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.38 and dropped to $22.07 before settling in for the closing price of $22.46. Price fluctuations for DK have ranged from $19.39 to $35.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 307.30% at the time writing. With a float of $65.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.95 million.

The firm has a total of 3746 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 153,318. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 6,775 shares at a rate of $22.63, taking the stock ownership to the 94,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CFO bought 2,000 for $22.60, making the entire transaction worth $45,200. This insider now owns 33,148 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.02) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 307.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Delek US Holdings Inc., DK], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 46.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.23. The third major resistance level sits at $25.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.16.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

There are currently 65,729K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,246 M according to its annual income of 257,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,924 M and its income totaled 64,300 K.