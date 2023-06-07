DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) posted a 6.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 06, 2023, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) opened at $1.00, higher 2.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.055 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Price fluctuations for DOYU have ranged from $0.90 to $2.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 30.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.80% at the time writing. With a float of $316.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1973 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.93, operating margin of -4.52, and the pretax margin is -2.10.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DouYu International Holdings Limited is 3.75%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.06 while generating a return on equity of -1.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 34.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 7.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0787, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2656. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0667 in the near term. At $1.0933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9367.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are currently 319,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 332.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,031 M according to its annual income of -10,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 215,950 K and its income totaled 2,110 K.