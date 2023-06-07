e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 578,840 K

On June 06, 2023, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) opened at $104.63, higher 1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.7347 and dropped to $104.41 before settling in for the closing price of $105.11. Price fluctuations for ELF have ranged from $24.62 to $107.15 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 16.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 174.00% at the time writing. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 339 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.40, operating margin of +11.77, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 3,540,528. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 34,208 shares at a rate of $103.50, taking the stock ownership to the 285,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s SVP, Operations sold 17,363 for $103.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,803,309. This insider now owns 108,506 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +10.63 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

The latest stats from [e.l.f. Beauty Inc., ELF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was superior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.82.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 98.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $108.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.70. The third major resistance level sits at $111.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

There are currently 53,867K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 578,840 K according to its annual income of 61,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 187,360 K and its income totaled 16,250 K.