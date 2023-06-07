Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) posted a 4.72% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 06, 2023, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) trading session started at the price of $5.04, that was 4.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.32 and dropped to $5.035 before settling in for the closing price of $5.07. A 52-week range for KODK has been $2.78 – $7.24.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.00%. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.11, operating margin of -1.33, and the pretax margin is +2.57.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eastman Kodak Company stocks. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 13,770. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $4.59, taking the stock ownership to the 155,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $4.39, making the entire transaction worth $65,850. This insider now owns 74,575 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.16 while generating a return on equity of 2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -38.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.42 in the near term. At $5.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.84.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

There are 79,343K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 407.30 million. As of now, sales total 1,205 M while income totals 26,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 278,000 K while its last quarter net income were 33,000 K.