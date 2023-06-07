Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) posted a 9.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $6.48, down -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.48 and dropped to $6.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.49. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has traded in a range of $4.69-$8.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -16.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.60%. With a float of $153.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 100,799. In this transaction Senior VP Marketing and of this company sold 15,774 shares at a rate of $6.39, taking the stock ownership to the 107,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 27,412 for $6.33, making the entire transaction worth $173,518. This insider now owns 270,081 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Looking closely at Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 47.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.40. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.48. Second resistance stands at $6.68. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.68.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 981.50 million has total of 158,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,520 K in contrast with the sum of -59,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,610 K and last quarter income was 114,270 K.