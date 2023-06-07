Formula One Group (FWONK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.34% last month.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.93, soaring 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.9286 and dropped to $71.98 before settling in for the closing price of $72.94. Within the past 52 weeks, FWONK’s price has moved between $50.00 and $76.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -83.70%. With a float of $200.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.97 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of +6.72, and the pretax margin is +9.76.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Formula One Group is 2.49%, while institutional ownership is 99.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 49,320. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 1,370 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 700 for $35.95, making the entire transaction worth $25,165. This insider now owns 22,000 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $1.42. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 8.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Formula One Group (FWONK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 74.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.18. However, in the short run, Formula One Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.11. Second resistance stands at $74.99. The third major resistance level sits at $76.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.09. The third support level lies at $70.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.35 billion based on 234,394K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,164 M and income totals 1,815 M. The company made 2,556 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.