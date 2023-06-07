Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) stock priced at $8.96, up 3.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.425 and dropped to $8.93 before settling in for the closing price of $9.02. ULCC’s price has ranged from $7.61 to $15.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.80%. With a float of $215.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.18 million.

In an organization with 6470 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.53, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 741,869. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 90,600 shares at a rate of $8.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,044,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s President & CEO sold 178,990 for $8.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,480,140. This insider now owns 935,556 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was better than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.92. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.52. Second resistance stands at $9.72. The third major resistance level sits at $10.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.53.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.84 billion, the company has a total of 218,517K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,326 M while annual income is -37,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 848,000 K while its latest quarter income was -13,000 K.