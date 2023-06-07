FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.14 million

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) stock priced at $2.79, down -2.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. FTCI’s price has ranged from $1.78 to $6.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.70%. With a float of $64.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.79 million.

The firm has a total of 221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 451,598. In this transaction CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of this company sold 137,820 shares at a rate of $3.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,690,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 22,000 for $3.17, making the entire transaction worth $69,741. This insider now owns 218,605 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FTC Solar Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 48.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.47.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 301.70 million, the company has a total of 111,695K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 123,070 K while annual income is -99,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,890 K while its latest quarter income was -11,760 K.