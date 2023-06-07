Genesco Inc. (GCO) soared 11.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 06, 2023, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) opened at $18.83, higher 11.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.94 and dropped to $18.39 before settling in for the closing price of $18.29. Price fluctuations for GCO have ranged from $17.31 to $66.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.20% at the time writing. With a float of $11.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.64, operating margin of +3.95, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genesco Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 312,375. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $17.85, taking the stock ownership to the 73,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Board Chair, President and CEO bought 10,000 for $18.85, making the entire transaction worth $188,549. This insider now owns 334,817 shares in total.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted -$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.1) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +3.03 while generating a return on equity of 11.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genesco Inc. (GCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.88, a number that is poised to hit -1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Genesco Inc.’s (GCO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.37 in the near term. At $22.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.27.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) Key Stats

There are currently 12,563K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 241.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,385 M according to its annual income of 71,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 483,330 K and its income totaled -18,890 K.