GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) 20 Days SMA touches 29.85%: The odds favor the bear

June 06, 2023, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) trading session started at the price of $0.2883, that was -0.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.295 and dropped to $0.288 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for GRNA has been $0.18 – $8.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.60%. With a float of $86.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 262 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -113.85, operating margin of -2558.83, and the pretax margin is -2599.67.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stocks. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 42.91%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 25,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,505,102 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 22,348,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 6,377,551 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,000,000. This insider now owns 22,220,572 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2616.78 while generating a return on equity of -146.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.42 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1903. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2954 in the near term. At $0.2987, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3024. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2884, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2847. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2814.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

There are 151,681K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.72 million. As of now, sales total 6,780 K while income totals -167,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,820 K while its last quarter net income were -28,470 K.