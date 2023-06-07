Search
Steve Mayer
GRTS (Gritstone bio Inc.) climbed 7.69 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

On June 06, 2023, Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) opened at $2.21, higher 7.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $2.195 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. Price fluctuations for GRTS have ranged from $1.64 to $5.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.30% at the time writing. With a float of $81.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.85 million.

The firm has a total of 233 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -69.28, operating margin of -1414.44, and the pretax margin is -1291.26.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gritstone bio Inc. is 2.42%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 22,829. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $1.90, taking the stock ownership to the 214,058 shares.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1291.26 while generating a return on equity of -61.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gritstone bio Inc., GRTS], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Gritstone bio Inc.’s (GRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.53. The third major resistance level sits at $2.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.04.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) Key Stats

There are currently 88,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 204.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,950 K according to its annual income of -119,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,440 K and its income totaled -33,980 K.

