Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.74%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $16.80, up 9.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.6331 and dropped to $16.80 before settling in for the closing price of $15.80. Over the past 52 weeks, HOLI has traded in a range of $13.70-$20.43.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 10.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.40%. With a float of $54.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4398 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.86, operating margin of +9.13, and the pretax margin is +13.40.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +11.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.83% during the next five years compared to 3.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s (HOLI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68 and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s (HOLI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.69 in the near term. At $18.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.41. The third support level lies at $16.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.07 billion has total of 61,692K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 707,460 K in contrast with the sum of 83,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 167,640 K and last quarter income was 11,570 K.