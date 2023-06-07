IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -21.60% last month.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) stock priced at $10.74, down -5.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.1185 and dropped to $9.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $10.59. IGMS’s price has ranged from $9.74 to $28.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.90%. With a float of $17.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.59 million.

In an organization with 280 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -891.77, operating margin of -21324.23, and the pretax margin is -20683.07.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IGM Biosciences Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 15,497. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,259 shares at a rate of $12.31, taking the stock ownership to the 40,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 1,259 for $12.31, making the entire transaction worth $15,497. This insider now owns 41,181 shares in total.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -20683.07 while generating a return on equity of -83.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IGM Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 255.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.17, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, IGM Biosciences Inc.’s (IGMS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.40. However, in the short run, IGM Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.84. Second resistance stands at $11.66. The third major resistance level sits at $12.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.93. The third support level lies at $8.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 408.62 million, the company has a total of 43,082K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,070 K while annual income is -221,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 520 K while its latest quarter income was -59,310 K.