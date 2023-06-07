Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) last year’s performance of 62.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

June 06, 2023, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) trading session started at the price of $18.99, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.25 and dropped to $18.68 before settling in for the closing price of $19.07. A 52-week range for IAS has been $6.63 – $19.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 128.80%. With a float of $153.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.31 million.

The firm has a total of 835 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 623,928. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,310 shares at a rate of $17.67, taking the stock ownership to the 81,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 13,452 for $17.67, making the entire transaction worth $237,697. This insider now owns 31,941 shares in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.61. The third major resistance level sits at $19.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.26.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

There are 154,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.06 billion. As of now, sales total 408,350 K while income totals 15,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 106,090 K while its last quarter net income were 3,150 K.