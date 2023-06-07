Investors finally get a glimpse of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $8.76, up 2.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.97 and dropped to $8.71 before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has traded in a range of $6.23-$9.26.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 1.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 208.40%. With a float of $122.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 93647 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.60, operating margin of +7.30, and the pretax margin is +6.26.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.50%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.88 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.56% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

The latest stats from [Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., ARCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.52 million was superior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 86.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.14. The third major resistance level sits at $9.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.62. The third support level lies at $8.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.87 billion has total of 210,595K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,619 M in contrast with the sum of 140,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 990,790 K and last quarter income was 37,410 K.