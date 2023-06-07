Investors finally get a glimpse of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) volume hitting the figure of 1.51 million.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $129.30, up 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.86 and dropped to $128.455 before settling in for the closing price of $129.03. Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has traded in a range of $108.64-$149.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 13.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.10%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55100 workers is very important to gauge.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 1,530,600. In this transaction VP and Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $127.55, taking the stock ownership to the 333,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 926 for $136.50, making the entire transaction worth $126,399. This insider now owns 26,325 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.37) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.30% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The latest stats from [The Progressive Corporation, PGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.89 million was superior to 2.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.77.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $130.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $130.78. The third major resistance level sits at $131.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.97. The third support level lies at $127.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.29 billion has total of 585,340K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,611 M in contrast with the sum of 721,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,303 M and last quarter income was 447,900 K.