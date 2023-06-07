Investors finally get a glimpse of Waste Management Inc. (WM) volume hitting the figure of 1.34 million.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $165.00, plunging -1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.76 and dropped to $162.07 before settling in for the closing price of $164.74. Within the past 52 weeks, WM’s price has moved between $138.89 and $175.98.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.60%. With a float of $405.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $407.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.24, operating margin of +17.45, and the pretax margin is +14.81.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 120,888. In this transaction VP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $151.11, taking the stock ownership to the 5,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 60 for $153.40, making the entire transaction worth $9,204. This insider now owns 6,010 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.46% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Waste Management Inc. (WM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 162.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $164.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $164.94 in the near term. At $167.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $168.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.81. The third support level lies at $157.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 65.31 billion based on 406,817K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,698 M and income totals 2,238 M. The company made 4,892 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 533,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.