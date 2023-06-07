Investors must take note of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) performance last week, which was 3.49%.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) stock priced at $11.30. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.40 and dropped to $11.17 before settling in for the closing price of $11.26. CCCS’s price has ranged from $8.19 to $11.34 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 113.00%. With a float of $602.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2375 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,079,719. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 97,459 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 192,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,495 for $11.08, making the entire transaction worth $127,332. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Looking closely at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.38. Second resistance stands at $11.51. The third major resistance level sits at $11.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.92.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.11 billion, the company has a total of 628,314K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 782,450 K while annual income is 38,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 204,920 K while its latest quarter income was 2,180 K.