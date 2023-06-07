Investors must take note of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) performance last week, which was -4.99%.

On June 06, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) opened at $25.50, higher 1.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.04 and dropped to $23.98 before settling in for the closing price of $24.68. Price fluctuations for ZNTL have ranged from $15.55 to $32.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.50% at the time writing. With a float of $52.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 156 employees.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 109.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 729,506. In this transaction President of this company sold 27,768 shares at a rate of $26.27, taking the stock ownership to the 463,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 80,000 for $30.02, making the entire transaction worth $2,401,248. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Looking closely at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.96. However, in the short run, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.13. Second resistance stands at $27.11. The third major resistance level sits at $28.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.01.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

There are currently 59,485K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -236,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -63,220 K.