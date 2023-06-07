Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.82%

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $596.06, up 1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $615.72 and dropped to $593.775 before settling in for the closing price of $605.61. Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has traded in a range of $299.59-$644.60.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.80%. With a float of $133.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.92 million.

In an organization with 17700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 461,723. In this transaction Director of this company sold 881 shares at a rate of $524.09, taking the stock ownership to the 13,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & SVP sold 3,206 for $488.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,567,478. This insider now owns 3,433 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.54) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.01% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.92, a number that is poised to hit 5.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.33.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $538.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $469.09. However, in the short run, Lam Research Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $620.69. Second resistance stands at $629.18. The third major resistance level sits at $642.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $598.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $585.29. The third support level lies at $576.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.08 billion has total of 134,340K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,227 M in contrast with the sum of 4,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,870 M and last quarter income was 814,010 K.