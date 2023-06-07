Last month’s performance of -11.90% for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is certainly impressive

June 06, 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) trading session started at the price of $118.78, that was -0.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.22 and dropped to $116.64 before settling in for the closing price of $118.35. A 52-week range for A has been $112.52 – $160.26.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 8.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.10%. With a float of $294.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.83, operating margin of +23.10, and the pretax margin is +21.96.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 4,595,510. In this transaction Sr Vice President of this company sold 29,500 shares at a rate of $155.78, taking the stock ownership to the 70,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 4,000 for $159.20, making the entire transaction worth $636,800. This insider now owns 92,379 shares in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +18.31 while generating a return on equity of 23.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 38.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.66% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

The latest stats from [Agilent Technologies Inc., A] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.0 million was superior to 1.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) raw stochastic average was set at 8.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $118.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $120.35. The third major resistance level sits at $121.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.19. The third support level lies at $113.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Key Stats

There are 295,376K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.11 billion. As of now, sales total 6,848 M while income totals 1,254 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,717 M while its last quarter net income were 302,000 K.