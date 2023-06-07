Last month’s performance of -22.21% for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is certainly impressive

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $8.87, up 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.24 and dropped to $8.776 before settling in for the closing price of $8.90. Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has traded in a range of $7.72-$25.00.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 54.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.70%. With a float of $95.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.26 million.

In an organization with 777 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.86, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is +3.31.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 59,743. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,515 shares at a rate of $9.17, taking the stock ownership to the 124,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $8.77, making the entire transaction worth $43,825. This insider now owns 304,017 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.50 while generating a return on equity of 2.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.98 million. That was better than the volume of 2.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.34. However, in the short run, Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.37. Second resistance stands at $9.54. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.61. The third support level lies at $8.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 910.13 million has total of 99,986K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 665,920 K in contrast with the sum of 16,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140,120 K and last quarter income was -13,930 K.