Last month’s performance of -3.44% for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is certainly impressive

On June 06, 2023, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) opened at $1.25, higher 1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.285 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Price fluctuations for BIRD have ranged from $1.03 to $6.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -120.80% at the time writing. With a float of $92.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 740 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.09, operating margin of -32.31, and the pretax margin is -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 6,569. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,132 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 368,806 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,304 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,526. This insider now owns 130,487 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

The latest stats from [Allbirds Inc., BIRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.09 million was superior to 1.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4886. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3017. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2317. The third support level lies at $1.2133 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

There are currently 150,479K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 175.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 297,770 K according to its annual income of -101,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,350 K and its income totaled -35,170 K.

