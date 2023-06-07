Last month’s performance of 4.52% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock priced at $9.36, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.61 and dropped to $9.36 before settling in for the closing price of $9.37. PLYA’s price has ranged from $5.34 to $9.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 162.20%. With a float of $127.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +14.31, and the pretax margin is +5.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 136,200. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $9.08, taking the stock ownership to the 332,688 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $9.55, making the entire transaction worth $382,000. This insider now owns 2,654,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 91.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.61 in the near term. At $9.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.24. The third support level lies at $9.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.39 billion, the company has a total of 152,256K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 856,260 K while annual income is 56,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 273,800 K while its latest quarter income was 42,720 K.