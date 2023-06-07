Last month’s performance of 8.00% for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is certainly impressive

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.01, soaring 1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.065 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Within the past 52 weeks, DSX’s price has moved between $3.36 and $6.39.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 123.50%. With a float of $74.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1020 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.82, operating margin of +47.52, and the pretax margin is +40.75.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +41.06 while generating a return on equity of 27.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 17.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.11 in the near term. At $4.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. The third support level lies at $3.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 420.07 million based on 106,437K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 289,970 K and income totals 119,060 K. The company made 72,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.