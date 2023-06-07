Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to new highs

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $7.50, up 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.84 and dropped to $7.47 before settling in for the closing price of $7.52. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has traded in a range of $5.64-$9.94.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 953.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2734 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.77, operating margin of +37.07, and the pretax margin is +30.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Algoma Steel Group Inc. is 10.83%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.64 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 97.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 953.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Looking closely at Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) raw stochastic average was set at 54.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.39. However, in the short run, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.94. Second resistance stands at $8.07. The third major resistance level sits at $8.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.20.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 777.11 million has total of 103,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,036 M in contrast with the sum of 684,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 418,640 K and last quarter income was -51,460 K.