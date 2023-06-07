Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) to new highs

On June 06, 2023, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) opened at $0.335, higher 1.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.537 and dropped to $0.2915 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Price fluctuations for GTBP have ranged from $0.18 to $3.29 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.20% at the time writing. With a float of $27.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GT Biopharma Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman/Interim CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 656,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CFO & Secretary bought 50,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -124.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.20 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, GT Biopharma Inc.’s (GTBP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3713, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1759. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4608 in the near term. At $0.6217, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7063. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1307.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Key Stats

There are currently 37,361K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -20,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -230 K.