Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Intuit Inc. (INTU) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) stock priced at $446.62, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $458.115 and dropped to $446.07 before settling in for the closing price of $442.84. INTU’s price has ranged from $352.63 to $490.83 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 19.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.70%. With a float of $272.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Intuit Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 295,390. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 706 shares at a rate of $418.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s EVP, SBSEG sold 563 for $418.40, making the entire transaction worth $235,559. This insider now owns 409 shares in total.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $8.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.22% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intuit Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.72 million, its volume of 2.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.14.

During the past 100 days, Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) raw stochastic average was set at 83.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $433.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $413.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $455.71 in the near term. At $462.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $467.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $443.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $438.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $431.62.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 123.16 billion, the company has a total of 280,060K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,726 M while annual income is 2,066 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,018 M while its latest quarter income was 2,087 M.