Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) stock priced at $21.78, up 2.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.80 and dropped to $21.57 before settling in for the closing price of $22.02. VIST’s price has ranged from $5.91 to $22.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.20%. With a float of $84.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.41 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.63, operating margin of +43.76, and the pretax margin is +37.90.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.88%, while institutional ownership is 46.59%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 38.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V., VIST], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 96.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.55. The third major resistance level sits at $24.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.61.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.94 billion, the company has a total of 92,858K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,144 M while annual income is 269,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 303,210 K while its latest quarter income was 128,730 K.