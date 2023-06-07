LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is expecting -9.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 06, 2023, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) opened at $2.35, higher 8.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Price fluctuations for LX have ranged from $1.26 to $3.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.90% at the time writing. With a float of $119.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.77 million.

The firm has a total of 3872 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.66, operating margin of +16.20, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 4.58%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 9.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.36% during the next five years compared to 92.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78 and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., LX], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.72. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

There are currently 183,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 379.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,430 M according to its annual income of 118,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 434,340 K and its income totaled 47,690 K.