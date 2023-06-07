LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 107,660 K

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $3.51, down -7.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.56 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has traded in a range of $3.49-$18.17.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -68.70%. With a float of $70.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1301 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.03, operating margin of -38.35, and the pretax margin is -43.52.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 2,827. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 570 shares at a rate of $4.96, taking the stock ownership to the 47,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 1,003 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $4,824. This insider now owns 108,861 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -43.85 while generating a return on equity of -108.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -52.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.58 in the near term. At $3.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.08.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 260.85 million has total of 78,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 514,800 K in contrast with the sum of -225,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 107,660 K and last quarter income was -17,420 K.