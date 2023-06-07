LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,418 M

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $198.67, soaring 0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $202.64 and dropped to $198.35 before settling in for the closing price of $199.99. Within the past 52 weeks, LPLA’s price has moved between $169.68 and $271.56.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 15.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.90%. With a float of $77.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of +14.39, and the pretax margin is +12.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 100,388. In this transaction Director of this company bought 557 shares at a rate of $180.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,444 for $246.20, making the entire transaction worth $9,464,734. This insider now owns 154,884 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.33) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.92% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.01, a number that is poised to hit 4.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.90.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $202.54 in the near term. At $204.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $206.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $193.96.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.02 billion based on 77,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,601 M and income totals 845,700 K. The company made 2,418 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 338,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.