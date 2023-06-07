Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) volume exceeds 2.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 06, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) opened at $107.05, higher 0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.41 and dropped to $106.95 before settling in for the closing price of $108.69. Price fluctuations for MPC have ranged from $77.62 to $138.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $423.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $444.00 million.

The firm has a total of 17800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.71, operating margin of +11.15, and the pretax margin is +11.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 8,059,351. In this transaction Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff of this company sold 60,019 shares at a rate of $134.28, taking the stock ownership to the 45,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,021 for $137.23, making the entire transaction worth $8,236,682. This insider now owns 45,997 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.74) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 53.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 33.03, a number that is poised to hit 4.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC], we can find that recorded value of 5.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.13.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $109.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $110.92. The third major resistance level sits at $112.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.06.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

There are currently 424,283K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 177,453 M according to its annual income of 14,516 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,864 M and its income totaled 2,724 M.