NetApp Inc. (NTAP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.39%

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock priced at $69.92, down -0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.48 and dropped to $69.44 before settling in for the closing price of $70.28. NTAP’s price has ranged from $58.08 to $79.09 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.70%. With a float of $213.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.00 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.75, operating margin of +18.22, and the pretax margin is +16.76.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of NetApp Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 145,125. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $64.50, taking the stock ownership to the 147,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,250 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $142,852. This insider now owns 140,420 shares in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.03 while generating a return on equity of 127.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.91% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NetApp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.16 million. That was better than the volume of 2.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) raw stochastic average was set at 79.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.05. However, in the short run, NetApp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.55. Second resistance stands at $71.03. The third major resistance level sits at $71.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.95. The third support level lies at $68.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.19 billion, the company has a total of 213,905K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,318 M while annual income is 937,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,581 M while its latest quarter income was 245,000 K.