NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is 0.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 06, 2023, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) trading session started at the price of $5.60, that was -1.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.635 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $5.69. A 52-week range for NEXT has been $3.92 – $8.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -91.30%. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.93 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextDecade Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 46.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. However, in the short run, NextDecade Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.71. Second resistance stands at $5.83. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. The third support level lies at $5.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are 150,567K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 818.25 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -60,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,350 K.