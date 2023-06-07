No matter how cynical the overall market is, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) performance over the last week is recorded 6.41%

June 06, 2023, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) trading session started at the price of $42.66, that was 3.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.765 and dropped to $42.66 before settling in for the closing price of $42.83. A 52-week range for BHF has been $38.38 – $60.54.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.30%. With a float of $66.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Brighthouse Financial Inc. is 1.04%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.25) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.20% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s (BHF) raw stochastic average was set at 23.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.06 in the near term. At $45.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.85.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Key Stats

There are 66,861K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.82 billion. As of now, sales total 8,473 M while income totals 5,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,284 M while its last quarter net income were -499,000 K.