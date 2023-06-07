No matter how cynical the overall market is Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) performance over the last week is recorded 8.01%

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) stock priced at $6.52, up 5.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.98 and dropped to $6.50 before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. DAKT’s price has ranged from $1.46 to $6.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -94.60%. With a float of $35.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.39 million.

In an organization with 2246 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.02, operating margin of +0.66, and the pretax margin is +0.18.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Daktronics Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 69,645. In this transaction Exec Vice President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 130,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director bought 13,217 for $2.90, making the entire transaction worth $38,329. This insider now owns 1,265,392 shares in total.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Daktronics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35 and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was better than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Daktronics Inc.’s (DAKT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. However, in the short run, Daktronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.07. Second resistance stands at $7.27. The third major resistance level sits at $7.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 316.76 million, the company has a total of 45,466K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 610,970 K while annual income is 590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,980 K while its latest quarter income was 3,710 K.