No matter how cynical the overall market is Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) performance over the last week is recorded -3.55%

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) stock priced at $0.2803, up 2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3095 and dropped to $0.2511 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. DOMA’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.20%. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $329.89 million.

In an organization with 1062 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 16,253. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 54,910 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 5,063,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,121 for $0.28, making the entire transaction worth $880. This insider now owns 2,384,337 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Doma Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3554, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4757. However, in the short run, Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3147. Second resistance stands at $0.3413. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3731. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2563, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2245. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1979.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.42 million, the company has a total of 333,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 440,180 K while annual income is -302,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,370 K while its latest quarter income was -42,120 K.