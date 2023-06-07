No matter how cynical the overall market is, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) performance over the last week is recorded -5.66%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $0.2134, up 17.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.249 and dropped to $0.2111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has traded in a range of $0.18-$2.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.88 million.

The firm has a total of 239 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT], we can find that recorded value of 8.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2682, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8313. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2566. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2718. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2945. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2187, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1960. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1808.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 110.52 million has total of 467,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,200 K in contrast with the sum of -79,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,410 K and last quarter income was -18,670 K.