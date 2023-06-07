Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) performance over the last week is recorded -7.06%

Company News

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $0.13, down -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1325 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has traded in a range of $0.10-$2.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -526.30%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Looking closely at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3932. However, in the short run, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1309. Second resistance stands at $0.1355. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1384. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1234, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1205. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1159.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.62 million has total of 144,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,740 K in contrast with the sum of -32,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,560 K and last quarter income was -4,620 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

2.26% volatility in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.13, plunging -1.08% from the previous...
Read more

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) average volume reaches $1.16M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
June 05, 2023, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) trading session started at the price of $0.27, that was 0.79% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Ready Capital Corporation’s (RC) performance last week, which was -0.48%.

Steve Mayer -
On June 05, 2023, Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) opened at $10.57, lower -1.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.