No matter how cynical the overall market is, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) performance over the last week is recorded -7.06%

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $0.13, down -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1325 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has traded in a range of $0.10-$2.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -526.30%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Looking closely at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3932. However, in the short run, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1309. Second resistance stands at $0.1355. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1384. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1234, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1205. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1159.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.62 million has total of 144,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,740 K in contrast with the sum of -32,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,560 K and last quarter income was -4,620 K.