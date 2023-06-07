No matter how cynical the overall market is PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) performance over the last week is recorded 2.85%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.72, soaring 1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.85 and dropped to $10.71 before settling in for the closing price of $10.71. Within the past 52 weeks, PFLT’s price has moved between $9.43 and $13.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.60%. With a float of $48.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.73 million.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.20%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.00.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 538.60 million based on 49,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 105,490 K and income totals 3,450 K. The company made 34,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.