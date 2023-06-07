No matter how cynical the overall market is, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) performance over the last week is recorded 12.80%

On June 06, 2023, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) opened at $6.50, higher 7.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $6.48 before settling in for the closing price of $6.53. Price fluctuations for RPAY have ranged from $4.36 to $14.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.30% at the time writing. With a float of $85.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.19, operating margin of -1.77, and the pretax margin is +5.34.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Repay Holdings Corporation is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 493,750. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 62,500 shares at a rate of $7.90, taking the stock ownership to the 54,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 65,000 for $7.41, making the entire transaction worth $481,650. This insider now owns 1,560,559 shares in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.60 while generating a return on equity of 1.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.98% during the next five years compared to 170.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Looking closely at Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Repay Holdings Corporation’s (RPAY) raw stochastic average was set at 29.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.60. However, in the short run, Repay Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.29. Second resistance stands at $7.52. The third major resistance level sits at $7.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.01.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Key Stats

There are currently 100,607K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 717.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 279,230 K according to its annual income of 12,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,540 K and its income totaled -26,390 K.