No matter how cynical the overall market is Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.04%

June 06, 2023, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) trading session started at the price of $0.7193, that was 4.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8575 and dropped to $0.7193 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. A 52-week range for SPIR has been $0.57 – $2.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -153.70%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 418 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.76, operating margin of -85.40, and the pretax margin is -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spire Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 41,289. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,099 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,080,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 26,182 for $0.74, making the entire transaction worth $19,270. This insider now owns 2,046,180 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0447. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8288 in the near term. At $0.9123, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9670. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6906, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6359. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5524.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are 146,063K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 115.44 million. As of now, sales total 80,270 K while income totals -89,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,170 K while its last quarter net income were -17,670 K.