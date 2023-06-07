No matter how cynical the overall market is The Southern Company (SO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.66%

On June 06, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) opened at $70.16, lower -0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.31 and dropped to $69.35 before settling in for the closing price of $69.69. Price fluctuations for SO have ranged from $58.85 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 4.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27700 employees.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 3,302,408. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO, GPC of this company sold 47,326 shares at a rate of $69.78, taking the stock ownership to the 118,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Comptroller sold 10,000 for $70.05, making the entire transaction worth $700,500. This insider now owns 28,691 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) saw its 5-day average volume 4.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.00 in the near term. At $70.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.08.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,090,403K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,279 M according to its annual income of 3,535 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,480 M and its income totaled 862,000 K.