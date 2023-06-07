Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) performance over the last week is recorded 6.34%

Top Picks

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $54.01, up 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.98 and dropped to $50.78 before settling in for the closing price of $51.25. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has traded in a range of $33.36-$68.68.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 168.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -51.10%. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.08, operating margin of -178.60, and the pretax margin is -193.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 100,600. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,012 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 74,744 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer sold 4,378 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $197,010. This insider now owns 51,982 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.98) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -194.71 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.26, a number that is poised to hit -2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 81.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.05 in the near term. At $56.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.56 billion has total of 70,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 363,330 K in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100,500 K and last quarter income was -163,970 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

NetEase Inc. (NTES)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

-
NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $87.97, soaring 5.36% from the previous trading day....
Read more

-10.48% percent quarterly performance for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
June 06, 2023, Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) trading session started at the price of $9.57, that was 2.38% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is -0.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
On June 06, 2023, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) opened at $69.31, higher 2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.