No matter how cynical the overall market is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) performance over the last week is recorded 6.34%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $54.01, up 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.98 and dropped to $50.78 before settling in for the closing price of $51.25. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has traded in a range of $33.36-$68.68.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 168.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -51.10%. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.08, operating margin of -178.60, and the pretax margin is -193.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 100,600. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,012 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 74,744 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer sold 4,378 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $197,010. This insider now owns 51,982 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.98) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -194.71 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.26, a number that is poised to hit -2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 81.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.05 in the near term. At $56.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.56 billion has total of 70,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 363,330 K in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100,500 K and last quarter income was -163,970 K.