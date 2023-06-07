Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) posted a 2.39% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $17.73, down -0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.79 and dropped to $17.47 before settling in for the closing price of $17.65. Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD has traded in a range of $12.50-$21.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $145.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7535 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.43, operating margin of +15.73, and the pretax margin is +10.92.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Nomad Foods Limited is 16.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 9.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.11% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) raw stochastic average was set at 50.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.73 in the near term. At $17.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.09.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.97 billion has total of 174,463K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,097 M in contrast with the sum of 263,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 831,990 K and last quarter income was 44,220 K.