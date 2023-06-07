Now that Cronos Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.86 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock priced at $1.69, up 2.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.66 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. CRON’s price has ranged from $1.66 to $3.62 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 86.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.10%. With a float of $198.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.63 million.

In an organization with 626 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.47, operating margin of -126.23, and the pretax margin is -146.41.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 46.85%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 65,074. In this transaction Director of this company bought 37,500 shares at a rate of $1.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,402,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $179,650. This insider now owns 1,376,054 shares in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -183.60 while generating a return on equity of -13.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cronos Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 29.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 9.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8508, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4869. However, in the short run, Cronos Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7800. Second resistance stands at $1.8100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6000.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 883.10 million, the company has a total of 380,816K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 91,900 K while annual income is -168,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,140 K while its latest quarter income was -19,170 K.