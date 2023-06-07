Now that Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s volume has hit 0.95 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.54, soaring 3.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.275 and dropped to $14.49 before settling in for the closing price of $14.75. Within the past 52 weeks, LSPD’s price has moved between $12.45 and $28.35.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 66.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -249.20%. With a float of $135.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.76 million.

In an organization with 3000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.66, operating margin of -38.34, and the pretax margin is -147.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 9.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.33%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -146.48 while generating a return on equity of -37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -249.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was better than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.96. However, in the short run, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.50. Second resistance stands at $15.78. The third major resistance level sits at $16.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.93.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.03 billion based on 150,374K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 730,510 K and income totals -1,070 M. The company made 184,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.