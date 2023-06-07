Now that Quantum-Si incorporated’s volume has hit 0.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 06, 2023, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) opened at $1.67, higher 10.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Price fluctuations for QSI have ranged from $1.36 to $4.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.10% at the time writing. With a float of $96.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 196 workers is very important to gauge.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,400. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 247,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 89,000 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $191,234. This insider now owns 1,801,000 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 786.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

The latest stats from [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was inferior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5614, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2335. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0167. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4833.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

There are currently 141,497K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 235.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -132,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 250 K and its income totaled -23,610 K.